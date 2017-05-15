Police warning citizens of rabies aft...

Police warning citizens of rabies after infected raccoon found

Wednesday May 10

Police said animal control was dispatched to the area of the 1100 block of W. Lincoln in Copperas Cove. Officers found the dead raccoon and sent it off for testing.

Copperas Cove, TX

