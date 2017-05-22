Police looking for suspects who robbe...

Police looking for suspects who robbed store, shot at witness

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who robbed a business and fired shots at a witness. Police said two armed suspects entered the business on 394 Town Square on May 16. Police said the suspects assaulted a clerk and attempted to steal money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 st Armored Division (May '09) May 19 Jim storck 45
Fake a## h%e (Nov '11) May 19 Kano 2
News Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09) May 15 Beth K 4
Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10) May 14 Bernice Coleman 18
News Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07) May 10 Thank you 23
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) May 8 Ashely 75
Full Metal Jacket Apr '17 SmokinJoe 1
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC