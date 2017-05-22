Police looking for suspects who robbed store, shot at witness
The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who robbed a business and fired shots at a witness. Police said two armed suspects entered the business on 394 Town Square on May 16. Police said the suspects assaulted a clerk and attempted to steal money.
