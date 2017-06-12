'Miracle kitten' thrown from vehicle ...

'Miracle kitten' thrown from vehicle defies odds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Customers at a Valero gas station in McGregor, Texas found the young kitten injured in some brush off the road on Monday. Worried that if the police were called, animal control would send the kitten to a shelter and be euthanized, the manager said she started calling around to other Corner Stores in the area to see if someone would take the kitten and get it help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral Tue Gabe 5
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Tue Mryoungblood 4
Water Bill (Dec '09) Tue Ridemyface 45
Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10) Jun 10 Karen Ricciuto 15
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Jun 8 Candace Horton 3
Hateful small business owners Jun 7 Sandman56 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 3 Former member 275
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC