Crime 10 mins ago 11:48 a.m.Copperas ...

Crime 10 mins ago 11:48 a.m.Copperas Cove Police seek armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: KCEN

Investigators said the suspect was 34-year-old Ronald Warren Smith Jr. He was described as a black man, roughly 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds. On Wednesday, a criminal complaint was filed charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral 17 min Kayla 2
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) 1 hr Light in darkness 272
Water Bill (Dec '09) 1 hr Alicia 44
News Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09) May 29 falsefaiths 11,286
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) May 25 SmokinJoe 7
1 st Armored Division (May '09) May 19 Jim storck 45
Fake a## h%e (Nov '11) May 19 Kano 2
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC