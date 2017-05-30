Crime 10 mins ago 11:48 a.m.Copperas Cove Police seek armed and dangerous shooting suspect
Investigators said the suspect was 34-year-old Ronald Warren Smith Jr. He was described as a black man, roughly 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds. On Wednesday, a criminal complaint was filed charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|17 min
|Kayla
|2
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Light in darkness
|272
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Alicia
|44
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Fake a## h%e (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Kano
|2
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC