Woman wanted for passing counterfeita

Woman wanted for passing counterfeita

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: KCEN

Detectives are trying to identify a woman who passed counterfeit money inside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Copperas Cove. Police said the suspect passed a $100 counterfeit bill inside the store, which is located at 2411 E Business Highway 190, sometime on March 26. If you believe you recognize her from the photo above, please call the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip line at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar 24 ThesePhart 1
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar '17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar '17 DBren3467 1
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC