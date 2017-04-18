Woman wanted for passing counterfeita

Detectives are trying to identify a woman who passed counterfeit money inside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Copperas Cove. Police said the suspect passed a $100 counterfeit bill inside the store, which is located at 2411 E Business Highway 190, sometime on March 26. If you believe you recognize her from the photo above, please call the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip line at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here .

