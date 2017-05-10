Verify: Is your water bill inaccurate...

Verify: Is your water bill inaccurate? Read Story Andrew Moore

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KCEN

If you live in Copperas Cove that is a possibility. After some residents complained about bills that were usually high, Channel 6 checked with the Copperas Cove Facebook Page and found more people asking similar questions about their bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) Mon Ashely 75
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr '17 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr '17 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar '17 affraid too 4
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar '17 ThesePhart 1
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC