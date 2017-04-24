Toddler death under investigation in Copperas Cove Read Story Jim Hice
According to CCPD Sgt. Martin Ruiz, police were called to the child's home on April 5 on a report that the child was not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Metal Jacket
|Apr 20
|SmokinJoe
|1
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar '17
|ThesePhart
|1
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Ron
|3
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC