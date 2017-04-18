Scott & White Blood Center visits all Killeen ISD high schools for annual "Blood Wars"
Anyone over the age of 17 who weighs over 110 lbs is eligible to donate blood. That includes all staff, students, parents and community members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Metal Jacket
|Thu
|SmokinJoe
|1
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar 24
|ThesePhart
|1
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Ron
|3
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC