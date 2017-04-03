Safari park visitors scream as camel ...

Safari park visitors scream as camel steals their lunch

Read more: Daily Mail

Feeding time at the zoo! Safari park visitors scream as a 'gigantic' camel pokes its nose inside their car window and helps itself to lunch Two safari park visitors learned why you should always keep your window rolled up - after a 'gigantic' camel poked his nose through and helped itself to their lunch. The women were driving through an exotic ranch in Copperas Cove, Texas, when the hungry ungulate - accompanied by an ostrich - bounded up to their vehicle.

