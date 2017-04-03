Safari park visitors scream as camel steals their lunch
Feeding time at the zoo! Safari park visitors scream as a 'gigantic' camel pokes its nose inside their car window and helps itself to lunch Two safari park visitors learned why you should always keep your window rolled up - after a 'gigantic' camel poked his nose through and helped itself to their lunch. The women were driving through an exotic ranch in Copperas Cove, Texas, when the hungry ungulate - accompanied by an ostrich - bounded up to their vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar 24
|ThesePhart
|1
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC