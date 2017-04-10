Power restored to nearly 7,000 Oncor customers in Copperas Cove
Power was restored to nearly 7,000 Oncor customers in Copperas Cove Thursday morning after an outage, according to the city's Facebook page. Low voltage at an electric sub station in Copperas Cove prompted safety concerns, so four circuit feeders were taken out of service, according to the post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 7
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar 24
|ThesePhart
|1
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar '17
|DBren3467
|1
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC