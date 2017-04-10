Power restored to nearly 7,000 Oncor ...

Power restored to nearly 7,000 Oncor customers in Copperas Cove

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Power was restored to nearly 7,000 Oncor customers in Copperas Cove Thursday morning after an outage, according to the city's Facebook page. Low voltage at an electric sub station in Copperas Cove prompted safety concerns, so four circuit feeders were taken out of service, according to the post .

