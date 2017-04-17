Police asking for help in identifying counterfeit suspect
Police asking for help in identifying counterfeit suspect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Copperas Cove police are asking for help in identifying a woman who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the 7-Eleven at 2411 E Bus Hwy 190.
