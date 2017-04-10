Military 15 mins ago 2:51 p.m.Coppera...

Military 15 mins ago 2:51 p.m.Copperas Cove third grader helps military working dogs

A local elementary school student raised money and supplies that were used to help military working dogs in combat zones. Back in October, Kaydence Weary, a third grade student at Williams Ledger Elementary School, hosted a Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk and Costume Contest, which raised more than $6,000 worth of donations, supplies and grooming services for the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility.

