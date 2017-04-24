Killeen celebrates I-14 designation Read Story Brandon Gray
Leaders from multiple Bell County cities came together Saturday at the Central Texas Community College to celebrate some of the first signs being placed for Interstate 14. The highway formerly known as 190, which goes through Killeen, will now be an interstate from Copperas Cove to I-35. The change means more development opportunities for the area as some corporations require a nearby interstate if they are to move their operations in to Bell county.
