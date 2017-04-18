CTX firefighters train in burning building on Fort Hood
Copperas Cove and Kempner firefighters are getting the chance to practice on live fires thanks to a partnership with Fort Hood. Everyone from rookies all the way up to fire chief are participating in trainings at Fort Hood's burn building.
