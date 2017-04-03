Copperas Cove Police seek witness in 2015 Walmart murder Read Story Stephen Adams

A year and a half after police claim Tadarius Lavonte Davis, of Killeen, shot and killed fellow Killeen resident Thomas Gene Smethers in the parking lot of the Copperas Cove Walmart, detectives are searching for a witness who uncovered an "important" yet undisclosed piece of evidence in the case. Smethers was shot on Oct. 28, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.