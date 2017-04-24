Copperas Cove needs votes to win gran...

Copperas Cove needs votes to win grant for park improvements

Wednesday Apr 26

The City of Copperas Cove is in the running for a $20,000 grant through the Meet Me at the Park initiative. Copperas Cove has eight parks that haven't been updated in a number of years and need to be more ADA compliant.

Copperas Cove, TX

