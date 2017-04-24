Army vet takes on Texas schoolsa Read...

Army vet takes on Texas schoolsa Read Story Jason Whitely

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

DALLAS At least four of the largest school districts in North Texas have practices that shame students in the lunch line. So-called shaming happens when a student does not have money in his or her account to pay for a meal and a cafeteria worker takes away their tray of food, disposing of it in front of other children, and replaces it with a lesser substitute such as a sandwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar '17 affraid too 4
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar '17 ThesePhart 1
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar '17 Ron 3
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC