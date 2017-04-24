Army vet takes on Texas schoolsa Read Story Jason Whitely
DALLAS At least four of the largest school districts in North Texas have practices that shame students in the lunch line. So-called shaming happens when a student does not have money in his or her account to pay for a meal and a cafeteria worker takes away their tray of food, disposing of it in front of other children, and replaces it with a lesser substitute such as a sandwich.
