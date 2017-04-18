Anonymously drop off prescriptiona
Several Local law enforcement agencies are working with the Drug Enforcement Agency to prevent the abuse and theft of prescription pills. The Copperas Cove Police Department announced Thursday it would collect expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs between April 24 and 29. From Monday through Friday, collection will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. It will be done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, which is also National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
