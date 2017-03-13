Wanted man arrested in 2016 murder of woman in Harker Heights Read Story Stephen Adams
Matthew Stoddard, 22, of Copperas Cove was wanted on a warrant for murdering Angelica Nicole Santiago, 18, of Harker Heights, at the pair's apartment on Hopi Trail in Harker Heights on July 10, 2016. Despite early claims Santiago committed suicide, police investigators and the Bell County District Attorney's Office found probably cause to believe Stoddard shot Santiago dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|13 hr
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC