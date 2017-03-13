Wanted man arrested in 2016 murder of woman in Harker Heights Read Story Stephen Adams

Wanted man arrested in 2016 murder of...

Matthew Stoddard, 22, of Copperas Cove was wanted on a warrant for murdering Angelica Nicole Santiago, 18, of Harker Heights, at the pair's apartment on Hopi Trail in Harker Heights on July 10, 2016. Despite early claims Santiago committed suicide, police investigators and the Bell County District Attorney's Office found probably cause to believe Stoddard shot Santiago dead.

