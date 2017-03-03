Waco-area news briefs: March 3, 2017
The Grand Chapter of Texas Order of the Eastern Star is sponsoring An Event to Remember featuring the Blackwood Gospel Quartet and Michael Cote at 7 p.m. March 18 in the auditorium of the Grand Lodge of Texas, 711 Columbus Ave. Admission is a donation of $100, $75 or $50 for reserved seating, or $25 for balcony general admission. Preferred parking is $10, paid in advance.
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
|WARNING..... Lampasas tire & auto is fake!!!
|Feb 14
|Truth is truth
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Feb 12
|Sadandlonely
|1
