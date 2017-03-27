Police are looking for theft suspect
The Copperas Cove Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft that happened at a Stripes Convenience Store. The suspect was wearing a security guard uniform, but police do not know if the suspect is a security guard or was wearing a costume.
