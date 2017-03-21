More security, fewer students at Copp...

More security, fewer students at Copperas Cove High School after threat

Copperas Cove High School had more security on campus and fewer students in attendance Monday after a threat to shoot up the high school was found Friday night. District leaders said Copperas Cove Police alerted them to a message spray painted at an abandoned car wash.

