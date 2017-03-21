More security, fewer students at Copperas Cove High School after threat
Copperas Cove High School had more security on campus and fewer students in attendance Monday after a threat to shoot up the high school was found Friday night. District leaders said Copperas Cove Police alerted them to a message spray painted at an abandoned car wash.
