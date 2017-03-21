MISD School Board votes to close Croc...

MISD School Board votes to close Crockett Elementary next year

The MISD School Board voted Monday night to close down Crockett Elementary next school year. The board voted 4-2 in favor of closing the school due to several years of low academic performance.

