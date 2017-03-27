Keep Sugar Land Beautiful honored with Sustained Excellence Award
Keep Sugar Land Beautiful was recently honored with a Sustained Excellence Award at the Governor's Community Achievement Awards , one of the most prestigious annual environmental awards in Texas. Ten communities won the top GCAA honors with Sugar Land and Katy being among the 37 that scored above a 90 for the Sustained Excellence honors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar 24
|ThesePhart
|1
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC