Keep Sugar Land Beautiful honored with Sustained Excellence Award

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Fort Bend Star

Keep Sugar Land Beautiful was recently honored with a Sustained Excellence Award at the Governor's Community Achievement Awards , one of the most prestigious annual environmental awards in Texas. Ten communities won the top GCAA honors with Sugar Land and Katy being among the 37 that scored above a 90 for the Sustained Excellence honors.

Copperas Cove, TX

