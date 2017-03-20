Intruder breaches White House grounds...

Intruder breaches White House grounds, arrested near residence entrance

Saturday Mar 11

A man carrying a backpack was arrested Friday night after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said. A Secret Service source said the intruder might have entered the White House grounds on the east side before making his way near the residence's south portico entrance.

