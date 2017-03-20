Intruder breaches White House grounds, arrested near residence entrance
A man carrying a backpack was arrested Friday night after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said. A Secret Service source said the intruder might have entered the White House grounds on the east side before making his way near the residence's south portico entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb '17
|Goathead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC