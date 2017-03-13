Hydrant testing may cause discolored water in Copperas Cove Read Story Stephen Adams
There is no precise schedule for when testing will be done, so homeowners will not get advanced notice of flow testing in their areas. Firefighters warn opening hydrants can occasionally cause temporary discoloration of the water in nearby faucets.
