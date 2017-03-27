Copperas Cove students create pavement masterpiece Read Story Stephen Adams
Rather than traveling on spring break, Michael Reid and Sierra Cochran transformed the paved area at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy into a play scape that includes a tricycle road and learning area for pre-K students. "As older kids, we have the opportunity to do things for others and this was a way I could give back to the school that once gave to me," Cochran said in a press release.
