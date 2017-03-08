Copperas Cove seeking applicants for ...

Copperas Cove seeking applicants for Emergency Management Volunteer Program

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The City of Copperas Cove is searching for applicants for a new Emergency Management Volunteer Program. The program is set up to attract, screen and train volunteers to assist during an emergency situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog 21 hr DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Thu hatemath 9
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
Good place to live? Feb 28 Scorpion 2
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Feb 16 Goathead 1
WARNING..... Lampasas tire & auto is fake!!! Feb 14 Truth is truth 1
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC