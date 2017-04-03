Copperas Cove Police seek theft suspe...

Copperas Cove Police seek theft suspect dressed as security Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KCEN

Copperas Cove Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft that happened at a Stripes Convenience Store on March 23. The suspect appears to be a woman dressed as a security guard. It was not immediately clear whether or not she was one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Tue lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Tue Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar 24 ThesePhart 1
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar 17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC