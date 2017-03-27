Copperas Cove PD searching for aggravated robbery suspect Read Story Brandon Gray
Copperas Cove police are searching for a suspect in a Sunday night aggravated robbery of the Copperas Hills Food Mart at 107 West Avenue E. He is described as a black male, wearing a red hoodie sweat shirt, grey sweat pants, black mask partially covering his face, and black tennis shoes. Police obtained the following photo from the suspect from the stores security camera.
