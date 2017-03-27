Copperas Cove PD searching for aggravated robbery suspect Read Story Brandon Gray

Copperas Cove police are searching for a suspect in a Sunday night aggravated robbery of the Copperas Hills Food Mart at 107 West Avenue E. He is described as a black male, wearing a red hoodie sweat shirt, grey sweat pants, black mask partially covering his face, and black tennis shoes. Police obtained the following photo from the suspect from the stores security camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.