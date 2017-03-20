Copperas Cove ISD on high alert after someone threatens school shooting Read Story Stephen Adams
The threat, "I'm going to shoot up Copperas Cove High School on 3/20/17," was painted on the wall of a car wash on Casa Street. The Copperas Cove Police Department has since launched an investigation, and officers will step up their presence at the high school campus on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
