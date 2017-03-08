Commission Approves New Interstate 14...

Commission Approves New Interstate 14 Designation

Sunday Mar 5

In an effort to enhance mobility and support interstate trade, the Texas Transportation Commission, approved the designation of a 25-mi. segment of the state highway system as Interstate14.

Copperas Cove, TX

