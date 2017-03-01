The City of Copperas Cove under emergency water conservation
The City of Copperas Cove is restricting the amount of water its residents and businesses are able to use until Thursday, March 2nd. Copperas Cove wants to conserve water to support the Road Widening Project on FM 116.
