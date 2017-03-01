The City of Copperas Cove under emerg...

The City of Copperas Cove under emergency water conservation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The City of Copperas Cove is restricting the amount of water its residents and businesses are able to use until Thursday, March 2nd. Copperas Cove wants to conserve water to support the Road Widening Project on FM 116.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
Good place to live? Feb 28 Scorpion 2
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Feb 16 Goathead 1
WARNING..... Lampasas tire & auto is fake!!! Feb 14 Truth is truth 1
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 3
Finding friends on Fort Hood Feb 12 Sadandlonely 1
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC