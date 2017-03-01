Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 ag...

Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 aggravated robbery

There are 1 comment on the KXXV-TV Waco story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 aggravated robbery. In it, KXXV-TV Waco reports that:

A 32-year-old man from Killeen was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to committing half a dozen robberies in the Central Texas area. On Aug. 15, 2015, Coleman entered a Subway restaurant at 214 W. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove wearing a bandana over his face.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
CW4 RDY

Harker Heights, TX

#1 2 hrs ago
Great Job KPD today 02 MAR 2017!
You spent the "WHOLE" day conducting a speed trap on 190! The whole force! I didn't get caught and just wanted to comment on the fine job the department conducted.
How many unsolved "Homicides"?
How many unsolved "Robberies"?
Just recently the Subway homicide? Where are we? Great job Chief and Sheriff! I guess your priorities are elsewhere!
A concerned citizen!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good place to live? Feb 28 Scorpion 2
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Feb 16 Goathead 1
WARNING..... Lampasas tire & auto is fake!!! Feb 14 Truth is truth 1
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 3
Finding friends on Fort Hood Feb 12 Sadandlonely 1
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan '17 PGale 1
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Smiling Maw Maw 31
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Coryell County was issued at March 02 at 8:58PM CST

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC