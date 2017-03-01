Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 aggravated robbery
There are 1 comment on the KXXV-TV Waco story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 aggravated robbery.
A 32-year-old man from Killeen was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to committing half a dozen robberies in the Central Texas area. On Aug. 15, 2015, Coleman entered a Subway restaurant at 214 W. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove wearing a bandana over his face.
#1 2 hrs ago
Great Job KPD today 02 MAR 2017!
You spent the "WHOLE" day conducting a speed trap on 190! The whole force! I didn't get caught and just wanted to comment on the fine job the department conducted.
How many unsolved "Homicides"?
How many unsolved "Robberies"?
Just recently the Subway homicide? Where are we? Great job Chief and Sheriff! I guess your priorities are elsewhere!
A concerned citizen!
