Copperas Cove bus driver saves home from fire Read Story Katie Grovatt
During a noon bus route, Copperas Cove maintenance employee, Raymond Riddle went above and beyond his routine duties, saving a home from a growing yard fire. It happened last Thursday while Riddle was in route to Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.
