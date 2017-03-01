Coach's mistake disqualifies teen fro...

Coach's mistake disqualifies teen from powerlifting competition

Thursday Feb 23

The last opportunity for Central Texas teens who powerlift to compete for a chance to make it to regional has come and gone - and one freshman says a coach's mistake took away her opportunity to advance in the sport. Alyssa Arnold is a freshman power lifter at Copperas Cove High School.

