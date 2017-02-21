City of Copperas Cove to go under sta...

City of Copperas Cove to go under stage 4 emergency water conservation

Friday Feb 17

The City of Copperas Cove announced they will be entering stage 4 emergency water conservation due to the Texas Department of Transportation's FM 116 Road Widening Project. The city will be relocating utilities for the project.

