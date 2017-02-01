Amy's Attic Self Storage Invites Comm...

Amy's Attic Self Storage Invites Community to Create Valentine's Day Cards for Elderly

Amy's Attic Self Storage, which operates six facilities in Texas, has launched is inviting community members to stop by the facility and create Valentine's Day cards for the elderly. Decorating stations were set up on Jan. 19 at Amy's Attic properties at 930 W. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove and 800 Prospector Trail in Harker Heights.

