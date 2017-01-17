Students in Copperas Cove get hands-o...

Students in Copperas Cove get hands-on lesson with snow

Monday Jan 9 Read more: KSWO

Third-graders in Bethany Stubbs' classroom at Williams/Ledger Elementary recently had the chance to learn about snow, using more than just their minds. During the month of December, Stubbs' students read the text "The Science of Snow", giving them some insight on the science behind the frozen precipitation that is a rarity to Central Texas.

