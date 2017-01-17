Students in Copperas Cove get hands-on lesson with snow
Third-graders in Bethany Stubbs' classroom at Williams/Ledger Elementary recently had the chance to learn about snow, using more than just their minds. During the month of December, Stubbs' students read the text "The Science of Snow", giving them some insight on the science behind the frozen precipitation that is a rarity to Central Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Sat
|commemoration add...
|3
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 19
|Satisfied Customer
|28
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Jan 16
|Firehunter
|74
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC