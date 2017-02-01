Public invited as amateur radio operators to practice emergency situations
The City of Copperas Cove Division of Emergency Management teamed up with members of the Cove Repeater Association to participate in this year's national Amateur Radio Winter Field Day exercise. The activities will be held over two days, January 28-29, at the Copperas Cove Fire Station located at 415 S. Main St. There are over 725,000 licensed operators in the United States who range in age from five to 100-years-old.
