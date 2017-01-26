Police ID additional suspect in pawn shop robbery case Read Story Brandon Gray

Police ID additional suspect in pawn ...

Police ID additional suspect in pawn shop robbery case Brandon Gray

Friday Jan 13

Police have identified another suspect in connection to the robbery of Action Pawn #3 in the 1100 block of East Business Hwy 190. Officials said they would like to know the whereabouts of 19-year-old Paris Keith McCallum.

Copperas Cove, TX

