New year, new life for a closed San Antonio worship building

Just like thousands of other churches in the world today, the United Community Church of Christ became another statistic on the list of churches closing, due to decline in membership and people's growing indifference with religion. In 2015, the 5.2-acre property on 4443 Hunnicut Dr. in San Antonio was sold for $625 thousand to the Iglesia Ni Cristo , an international religious organization that goes the opposite trend on account of its fast-growing worldwide membership.

