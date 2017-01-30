New year, new life for a closed San Antonio worship building
Just like thousands of other churches in the world today, the United Community Church of Christ became another statistic on the list of churches closing, due to decline in membership and people's growing indifference with religion. In 2015, the 5.2-acre property on 4443 Hunnicut Dr. in San Antonio was sold for $625 thousand to the Iglesia Ni Cristo , an international religious organization that goes the opposite trend on account of its fast-growing worldwide membership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Jan 16
|Firehunter
|74
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC