Fourth-graders of Martin Walker show kindness to homeless shelter
Martin Walker Elementary teacher Theresa Garcia's class recently completed a collection drive to benefit the Cove House homeless shelter. Garcia, using creativity to spread kindness within her classroom and community, created a kindness tree for her classroom door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC