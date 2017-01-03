Fourth-graders of Martin Walker show ...

Fourth-graders of Martin Walker show kindness to homeless shelter

Martin Walker Elementary teacher Theresa Garcia's class recently completed a collection drive to benefit the Cove House homeless shelter. Garcia, using creativity to spread kindness within her classroom and community, created a kindness tree for her classroom door.

