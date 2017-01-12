Copperas Cove police make four arrests in aggravated robbery case

The Copperas Cove Police Department, with the help of the Killeen and Harker Heights Departments, made four arrests in a Jan. 3 aggravated robbery. Police arrested Raevonte Dae'jour Pinckney, 19; Kendrick Donnel Little Jr., 21; Andrew Lee Frison Jr., 20; and Desmond Coakley, 17. Police are still looking for 19-year-old Justin Anthony Ellis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.