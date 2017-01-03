Copperas Cove Police looking for four robbery suspects
Copperas Cove Police responded to a call for an aggravated robbery on Jan. 3 around 7:22 p.m. at the Action Pawn #3 1120 East Business Hwy 190 in Copperas Cove. When police arrived at the Action Pawn, they were told four suspects had entered the store armed with handguns and ordered all the employees to get on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|11 hr
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC