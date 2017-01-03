Copperas Cove Police looking for four...

Copperas Cove Police looking for four robbery suspects

Copperas Cove Police responded to a call for an aggravated robbery on Jan. 3 around 7:22 p.m. at the Action Pawn #3 1120 East Business Hwy 190 in Copperas Cove. When police arrived at the Action Pawn, they were told four suspects had entered the store armed with handguns and ordered all the employees to get on the ground.

