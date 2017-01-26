Copperas Cove Police looking for aggr...

Copperas Cove Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

Monday Jan 23

Police said a suspect entered the 7-Eleven on 2124 E. Business Hwy 190 and showed a handgun to the clerk, demanding money. The suspect left the convenience store with an undisclosed amount of money.

