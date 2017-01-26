Copperas Cove High to host TMEA band ...

Copperas Cove High to host TMEA band clinic this weekend

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas County High School will host the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 High School Band Clinic and Concerts this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14. The annual event will feature band students from all around Central Texas who auditioned on Dec. 3 and placed highly enough in their respective instrument group to fill a chair in one of these four regional bands: Freshman Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony. Guest conductors for the four Region 8 Bands include prestigious composer Robert W. Smith.

Copperas Cove, TX

