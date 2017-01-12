2 pawn shop robbery suspects in custo...

2 pawn shop robbery suspects in custody, 1 at large Read Story Brandon Gray

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KCEN

An investigation conducted by Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Harker Heights Police Departments determined there were three suspects involved in the robbery Two of the suspects have been identified and apprehended. The third suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Justin Anthony Ellis of Killeen.

