Woman thanks police for speeding ticket
She told police that she deserved the speeding ticket and apologized for feeling sad that she was caught speeding. According to her, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|1
|Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|20
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC