Woman thanks police for speeding ticket

Woman thanks police for speeding ticket

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

She told police that she deserved the speeding ticket and apologized for feeling sad that she was caught speeding. According to her, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jan 2 just wanted to know 271
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec '16 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec '16 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov '16 stranded 2
f..k buddy Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 1
Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12) Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 20
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC