Store hosts special party for Copperas Cove students
One hundred of Copperas Cove ISD's exceptional needs students had a holiday party thrown for them at Bearables in Copperas Cove. The kids made their own stuffed animals, decorated cookies, and got to tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas.
